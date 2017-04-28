Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Russian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Russian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Russian  International Street Circuit

Weather: clouded, 22C
Tarmac: dry  33ºC

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:34,120U-Soft36
2.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:34,3830,263U-Soft36
3.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:34,7900,670U-Soft36
4.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:34,8290,709U-Soft34
5.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:35,5401,420U-Soft15
6.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:35,9101,790U-Soft26
7.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:36,2612,141U-Soft39
8.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:36,3292,209U-Soft38
9.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:36,5062,386U-Soft31
10.11Sergio PérezForce India1:36,6002,480U-Soft38
11.31Esteban OconForce India1:36,6542,534U-Soft39
12.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:36,7652,645U-Soft27
13.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:36,7712,651U-Soft22
14.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:37,0392,919U-Soft31
15.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:37,0832,963U-Soft36
16.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:37,1253,005U-Soft25
17.26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:37,3003,180U-Soft35
18.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:37,4413,321U-Soft30
19.18Lance StrollWilliams1:37,7473,627S-Soft36
20.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:37,8193,699U-Soft29
2

One thought on “Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Russian F1 Grand Prix

