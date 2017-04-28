Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Russian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Russian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Russian International Street Circuit
Weather: clouded, 22C
Tarmac: dry 33ºC
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:34,120
|U-Soft
|36
|2.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:34,383
|0,263
|U-Soft
|36
|3.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:34,790
|0,670
|U-Soft
|36
|4.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:34,829
|0,709
|U-Soft
|34
|5.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:35,540
|1,420
|U-Soft
|15
|6.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:35,910
|1,790
|U-Soft
|26
|7.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:36,261
|2,141
|U-Soft
|39
|8.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:36,329
|2,209
|U-Soft
|38
|9.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:36,506
|2,386
|U-Soft
|31
|10.
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:36,600
|2,480
|U-Soft
|38
|11.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:36,654
|2,534
|U-Soft
|39
|12.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:36,765
|2,645
|U-Soft
|27
|13.
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:36,771
|2,651
|U-Soft
|22
|14.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:37,039
|2,919
|U-Soft
|31
|15.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:37,083
|2,963
|U-Soft
|36
|16.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:37,125
|3,005
|U-Soft
|25
|17.
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:37,300
|3,180
|U-Soft
|35
|18.
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:37,441
|3,321
|U-Soft
|30
|19.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:37,747
|3,627
|S-Soft
|36
|20.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:37,819
|3,699
|U-Soft
|29
