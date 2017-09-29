Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Malaysian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Malaysian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Sepang International Circuit.
Weather: 29°C dry
Tarmac: 39°C dry
Second practice was driven under dry circumstances. Both Ferrari's where showing great pace. Fernando Alonso again was quicker then both Mercedes drivers. Mercedes could not get up to speed again under these warm conditions and was looking to a gap of 1.3 sec.
Tien miniutes before the end the session was stopped because Roman Grosjean crashed due to a loose drain cover.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|1.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:31,261
|23
|2.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:31,865
|0,604
|19
|3.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:32,099
|0,838
|19
|4.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:32,109
|0,848
|11
|5.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:32,564
|1,303
|14
|6.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:32,677
|1,416
|15
|7.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:32,720
|1,459
|21
|8.
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:32,862
|1,601
|20
|9.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:33,060
|1,799
|24
|10.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:33,096
|1,835
|24
|11.
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:33,381
|2,120
|26
|12.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:33,394
|2,133
|20
|13.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:33,673
|2,412
|15
|14.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:33,818
|2,557
|16
|15.
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:34,043
|2,782
|22
|16.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:34,104
|2,843
|19
|17.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:34,118
|2,857
|18
|18.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:34,343
|3,082
|17
|19.
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:35,246
|3,985
|29
|20.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:35,697
|4,436
|27
That session was Ferrari dominance the whole session.
Just think where Fernando would be in a Mercedes