Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Malaysian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Malaysian Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Sepang International Circuit.

Weather: 29°C dry

Tarmac: 39°C dry

Second practice was driven under dry circumstances. Both Ferrari's where showing great pace. Fernando Alonso again was quicker then both Mercedes drivers. Mercedes could not get up to speed again under these warm conditions and was looking to a gap of 1.3 sec.

Tien miniutes before the end the session was stopped because Roman Grosjean crashed due to a loose drain cover.

