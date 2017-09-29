F1-Fansite.com

Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Malaysian F1 Grand Prix

Romain Grosjean crashes because of a loose drain cover

F1 Racing event: Malaysian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Sepang International Circuit.

Weather: 29°C dry
Tarmac: 39°C dry

Second practice was driven under dry circumstances. Both Ferrari's where showing great pace. Fernando Alonso again was quicker then both Mercedes drivers. Mercedes could not get up to speed again under these warm conditions and was looking to a gap of 1.3 sec.

Tien miniutes before the end the session was stopped because Roman Grosjean crashed due to a loose drain cover.

F1 Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix

Pos No Driver Team Lap Time 1st Gap Laps
1. 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:31,261 23
2. 7 Kimi Räikkönen Ferrari 1:31,865 0,604 19
3. 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1:32,099 0,838 19
4. 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:32,109 0,848 11
5. 14 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1:32,564 1,303 14
6. 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:32,677 1,416 15
7. 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:32,720 1,459 21
8. 11 Sergio Pérez Force India 1:32,862 1,601 20
9. 27 Nico Hülkenberg Renault 1:33,060 1,799 24
10. 31 Esteban Ocon Force India 1:33,096 1,835 24
11. 30 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1:33,381 2,120 26
12. 19 Felipe Massa Williams 1:33,394 2,133 20
13. 2 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1:33,673 2,412 15
14. 18 Lance Stroll Williams 1:33,818 2,557 16
15. 10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:34,043 2,782 22
16. 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Toro Rosso 1:34,104 2,843 19
17. 8 Romain Grosjean Haas F1 Team 1:34,118 2,857 18
18. 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:34,343 3,082 17
19. 94 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1:35,246 3,985 29
20. 9 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1:35,697 4,436 27

