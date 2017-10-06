F1-Fansite.com

Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Japanese F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Japanese Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Suzuka Circuit.

Weather: 15°C heavy rain
Tarmac: 17°C wet

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:48,719Wet4
2.31Esteban OconForce India1:49,5180,799Wet3
3.11Sergio PérezForce India1:51,3452,626Wet3
4.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:52,1463,427Wet3
5.18Lance StrollWilliams1:52,3433,624Wet4
6.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrarino time-Wet1
7.27Nico HülkenbergRenaultno time-Wet1
8.30Jolyon PalmerRenaultno time-Wet1
9.9Marcus EricssonSauberno time-Wet3
10.5Sebastian VettelFerrarino time-Wet1
11.14Fernando AlonsoMcLarenno time-Wet2
12.94Pascal WehrleinSauberno time-Wet2
13.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rossono time-Wet1
14.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLarenno time-Wet1

