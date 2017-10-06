Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Japanese F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Japanese Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Suzuka Circuit.
Weather: 15°C heavy rain
Tarmac: 17°C wet
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:48,719
|Wet
|4
|2.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:49,518
|0,799
|Wet
|3
|3.
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:51,345
|2,626
|Wet
|3
|4.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:52,146
|3,427
|Wet
|3
|5.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:52,343
|3,624
|Wet
|4
|6.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|no time
|-
|Wet
|1
|7.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|no time
|-
|Wet
|1
|8.
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|no time
|-
|Wet
|1
|9.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|no time
|-
|Wet
|3
|10.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|no time
|-
|Wet
|1
|11.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|no time
|-
|Wet
|2
|12.
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|no time
|-
|Wet
|2
|13.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|no time
|-
|Wet
|1
|14.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|no time
|-
|Wet
|1
