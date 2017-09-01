Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Italian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Italian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Weather: 26°C dry & cloudy
Tarmac: 39°C dry
The second practice for the 2017 Italian grand prix was driven on a dry track. Valtteri Bottas drove the fastest lap this session.
A lot of drivers where driving over the limit to be as fast as possible. Verstappen was again sliding trough Ascari
Carlos Sainz's Toro Rosso STR12 had a Renault engine failure on his birthday and Nico Hulkenberg had to retire his Renault RS17 with a hydraulic problem
Kevin Magnussen had a back suspension failure at the end of the session with his Haas VF-17 at the Ascari chicane and also had to retire his car.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:21,406
|Super S
|25
|2.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:21,462
|0,056
|Super S
|24
|3.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:21,546
|0,140
|Super S
|33
|4.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:21,804
|0,398
|Super S
|34
|5.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:22,409
|1,003
|Super S
|34
|6.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:22,752
|1,346
|Super S
|22
|7.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:22,947
|1,541
|Super S
|31
|8.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:22,968
|1,562
|Super S
|31
|9.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:22,977
|1,571
|Super S
|43
|10.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:22,985
|1,579
|Super S
|42
|11.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:23,150
|1,744
|Super S
|21
|12.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:23,272
|1,866
|Super S
|14
|13.
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:23,317
|1,911
|Super S
|34
|14.
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:23,352
|1,946
|Super S
|43
|15.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:23,403
|1,997
|Super S
|36
|16.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:23,567
|2,161
|Super S
|31
|17.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:23,650
|2,244
|Super S
|20
|18.
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:24,253
|2,847
|Soft
|28
|19.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:24,894
|3,488
|Super S
|39
|20.
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:25,295
|3,889
|Super S
|25
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.