Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Italian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Italian Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Weather: 26°C dry & cloudy

Tarmac: 39°C dry

The second practice for the 2017 Italian grand prix was driven on a dry track. Valtteri Bottas drove the fastest lap this session.

A lot of drivers where driving over the limit to be as fast as possible. Verstappen was again sliding trough Ascari

Carlos Sainz's Toro Rosso STR12 had a Renault engine failure on his birthday and Nico Hulkenberg had to retire his Renault RS17 with a hydraulic problem

Kevin Magnussen had a back suspension failure at the end of the session with his Haas VF-17 at the Ascari chicane and also had to retire his car.

