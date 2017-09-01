F1-Fansite.com




Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Italian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Italian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit:  Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Weather: 26°C dry & cloudy
Tarmac: 39°C dry

The second practice for the 2017 Italian grand prix was driven on a dry track. Valtteri Bottas drove the fastest lap this session.

A lot of drivers where driving over the limit to be as fast as possible. Verstappen was again sliding trough Ascari

Carlos Sainz's Toro Rosso STR12 had a Renault engine failure on his birthday and Nico Hulkenberg had to retire his Renault RS17 with a hydraulic problem

Kevin Magnussen had a back suspension failure at the end of the session with his Haas VF-17 at the Ascari chicane and also had to retire his car.

F1 Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Italian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:21,406Super S25
2.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:21,4620,056Super S24
3.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:21,5460,140Super S33
4.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:21,8040,398Super S34
5.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:22,4091,003Super S34
6.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:22,7521,346Super S22
7.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:22,9471,541Super S31
8.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:22,9681,562Super S31
9.31Esteban OconForce India1:22,9771,571Super S43
10.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:22,9851,579Super S42
11.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:23,1501,744Super S21
12.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:23,2721,866Super S14
13.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:23,3171,911Super S34
14.11Sergio PérezForce India1:23,3521,946Super S43
15.18Lance StrollWilliams1:23,4031,997Super S36
16.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:23,5672,161Super S31
17.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:23,6502,244Super S20
18.26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:24,2532,847Soft28
19.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:24,8943,488Super S39
20.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:25,2953,889Super S25

