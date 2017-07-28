F1-Fansite.com




Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing talks to the media after practice for the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on June 23, 2017 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing

Racing event: Hungarian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Hungaroring

 

Weather: 27°C Dry & Sunny
Tarmac: 33°C Dry

 

F1 Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:18,455Super S32
2.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:18,6380,183Super S28
3.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:18,6560,201Super S33
4.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:18,7550,300Super S28
5.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:18,7790,324Soft31
6.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:18,9510,496Super S25
7.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:19,7141,259Super S33
8.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:19,8151,360Super S31
9.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:19,8341,379Super S35
10.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:19,9091,454Super S18
11.31Esteban OconForce India1:20,1261,671Super S34
12.11Sergio PérezForce India1:20,2661,811Super S33
13.26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:20,5772,122Super S37
14.18Lance StrollWilliams1:20,7912,336Super S31
15.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:20,8692,414Soft22
16.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:21,1752,720Super S12
17.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:21,3452,890Super S11
18.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:21,5043,049Soft25
19.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:21,5593,104Super S31
20.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:21,7223,267Super S16

