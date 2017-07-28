Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Racing event: Hungarian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Hungaroring
Weather: 27°C Dry & Sunny
Tarmac: 33°C Dry
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:18,455
|Super S
|32
|2.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:18,638
|0,183
|Super S
|28
|3.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:18,656
|0,201
|Super S
|33
|4.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:18,755
|0,300
|Super S
|28
|5.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:18,779
|0,324
|Soft
|31
|6.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:18,951
|0,496
|Super S
|25
|7.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:19,714
|1,259
|Super S
|33
|8.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:19,815
|1,360
|Super S
|31
|9.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:19,834
|1,379
|Super S
|35
|10.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:19,909
|1,454
|Super S
|18
|11.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:20,126
|1,671
|Super S
|34
|12.
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:20,266
|1,811
|Super S
|33
|13.
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:20,577
|2,122
|Super S
|37
|14.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:20,791
|2,336
|Super S
|31
|15.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:20,869
|2,414
|Soft
|22
|16.
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:21,175
|2,720
|Super S
|12
|17.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:21,345
|2,890
|Super S
|11
|18.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:21,504
|3,049
|Soft
|25
|19.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:21,559
|3,104
|Super S
|31
|20.
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:21,722
|3,267
|Super S
|16
