Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Chinese F1 Grand Prix

Race: Chinese Grand Prix

Circuit: Shanghai International Circuit

Weather: fog and wet, 13 ºC

Tarmac: wet, 16ºC

The second practice session for Sunday's 2017 Chinese Grand Prix was suspended.

Because of the foggy condition the medical helicopter wasn't able to land at the hospital in case of an emergency.

F1 Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Chinese Grand Prix

no lap times were set because of bad weather