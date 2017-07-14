F1-Fansite.com




Lap times 2nd practice 2017 British F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: British Grand Prix
F1 Circuit:  Silverstone Circuit

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 18ºC
Tarmac: Dry 32ºC

F1 Lap times 2nd practice 2017 British Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:28,496Super S30
2.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:28,5430,047Soft34
3.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:28,8280,332Super S35
4.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:28,9560,460Super S35
5.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:29,0980,602Super S31
6.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:29,5861,090Super S34
7.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:29,9361,440Super S36
8.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:30,0061,510Super S35
9.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:30,2381,742Super S27
10.31Esteban OconForce India1:30,3831,887Super S41
11.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:30,5552,059Super S25
12.26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:30,5622,066Super S33
13.11Sergio PérezForce India1:30,6242,128Super S42
14.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:30,6612,165Super S32
15.18Lance StrollWilliams1:30,6952,199Super S36
16.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:30,7822,286Super S30
17.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:30,8352,339Super S32
18.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:30,8792,383Super S25
19.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:31,6163,120Super S26
20.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:31,9293,433Super S29

