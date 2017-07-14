Lap times 2nd practice 2017 British F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: British Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Silverstone Circuit
Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 18ºC
Tarmac: Dry 32ºC
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:28,496
|Super S
|30
|2.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:28,543
|0,047
|Soft
|34
|3.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:28,828
|0,332
|Super S
|35
|4.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:28,956
|0,460
|Super S
|35
|5.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:29,098
|0,602
|Super S
|31
|6.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:29,586
|1,090
|Super S
|34
|7.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:29,936
|1,440
|Super S
|36
|8.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:30,006
|1,510
|Super S
|35
|9.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:30,238
|1,742
|Super S
|27
|10.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:30,383
|1,887
|Super S
|41
|11.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:30,555
|2,059
|Super S
|25
|12.
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:30,562
|2,066
|Super S
|33
|13.
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:30,624
|2,128
|Super S
|42
|14.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:30,661
|2,165
|Super S
|32
|15.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:30,695
|2,199
|Super S
|36
|16.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:30,782
|2,286
|Super S
|30
|17.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:30,835
|2,339
|Super S
|32
|18.
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:30,879
|2,383
|Super S
|25
|19.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:31,616
|3,120
|Super S
|26
|20.
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:31,929
|3,433
|Super S
|29
