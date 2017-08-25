F1-Fansite.com




Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Belgian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Belgian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit:  Spa Francorchamps Circuit

Weather: 23°C dry clouded to wet 18°C & overcast
Tarmac: 29°C dry to wet 23°C

F1 Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Belgian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:44,753Ultra S17
2.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:45,0150,262Soft21
3.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:45,1800,427Ultra S17
4.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:45,2250,472Ultra S16
5.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:45,2350,482Ultra S20
6.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:46,0721,319Soft15
7.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:46,4411,688Ultra S24
8.31Esteban OconForce India1:46,4731,720Soft19
9.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:46,5611,808Ultra S19
10.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:46,6701,917Ultra S23
11.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:46,7431,990Ultra S20
12.11Sergio PérezForce India1:46,9842,231Ultra S18
13.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:47,2852,532Ultra S15
14.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:47,3032,550Soft17
15.26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:47,4502,697Super S12
16.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:47,5562,803Super S15
17.18Lance StrollWilliams1:47,8613,108Super S13
18.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:49,2144,461Super S12
19.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:49,7254,972Super S18
20.19Felipe MassaWilliamsno time-0

