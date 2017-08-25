Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Belgian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Belgian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Spa Francorchamps Circuit
Weather: 23°C dry clouded to wet 18°C & overcast
Tarmac: 29°C dry to wet 23°C
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:44,753
|Ultra S
|17
|2.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:45,015
|0,262
|Soft
|21
|3.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:45,180
|0,427
|Ultra S
|17
|4.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:45,225
|0,472
|Ultra S
|16
|5.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:45,235
|0,482
|Ultra S
|20
|6.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:46,072
|1,319
|Soft
|15
|7.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:46,441
|1,688
|Ultra S
|24
|8.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:46,473
|1,720
|Soft
|19
|9.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:46,561
|1,808
|Ultra S
|19
|10.
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:46,670
|1,917
|Ultra S
|23
|11.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:46,743
|1,990
|Ultra S
|20
|12.
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:46,984
|2,231
|Ultra S
|18
|13.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:47,285
|2,532
|Ultra S
|15
|14.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:47,303
|2,550
|Soft
|17
|15.
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:47,450
|2,697
|Super S
|12
|16.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:47,556
|2,803
|Super S
|15
|17.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:47,861
|3,108
|Super S
|13
|18.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:49,214
|4,461
|Super S
|12
|19.
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:49,725
|4,972
|Super S
|18
|20.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|no time
|-
|0
