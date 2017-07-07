F1-Fansite.com




Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Results

Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Austrian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit:  Red Bull Ring

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 31ºC
Tarmac: Dry 45ºC

F1 Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Austrian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLaps
1.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:05,48330
2.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:05,6300,14750
3.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:05,6990,21641
4.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:05,8320,34933
5.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:05,8730,39027
6.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:06,1440,66154
7.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:06,5911,10843
8.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:06,7321,24927
9.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:06,7351,25242
10.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:06,7631,28052
11.31Esteban OconForce India1:06,8491,36650
12.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:06,8591,37637
13.26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:06,9061,42334
14.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:07,0651,58250
15.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:07,1001,61724
16.18Lance StrollWilliams1:07,4681,98546
17.11Sergio PérezForce India1:07,5092,02641
18.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:07,6232,1407
19.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:08,7823,29949
20.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:08,8703,38751

