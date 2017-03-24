F1 Results

Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Australian F1 Grand Prix

Race: Australian Grand Prix

Circuit: Albert Park Circuit

Weather: dry, 23 ºC

Tarmac: dry, 30 ºC

Lewis Hamilton showed that the Mercedes W08 is a serious contender for the 2017 F1 title. He was again 0,5 sec faster on his quickest lap than his competition. Sebastian Vettel was the fastest Ferrari driver.

Lewis Hamilton's lap was already more then 0,5 sec quicker than the 13 years old lap record of Michael Schumacher.

Max Verstappen damaged his car while going of the track. Jolyon Palmer only drove 4 laps with his Renault, because he spun and hit the barrier to hard to continue.

