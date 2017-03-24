F1-Fansite.com

Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Australian F1 Grand Prix

Esteban Ocon, Force India F1 VJM10, 2017 Australian Grand Prix

Esteban Ocon, Force India F1 VJM10, 2017
Australian Grand Prix

Race: Australian Grand Prix
Circuit: Albert Park Circuit

Weather: dry, 23 ºC
Tarmac: dry, 30 ºC

Lewis Hamilton showed that the Mercedes W08 is a serious contender for the 2017 F1 title. He was again 0,5 sec faster on his quickest lap than his competition. Sebastian Vettel was the fastest Ferrari driver.

Lewis Hamilton's lap was already more then 0,5 sec quicker than the 13 years old lap record of Michael Schumacher.

Max Verstappen damaged his car while going of the track. Jolyon Palmer only drove 4 laps with his Renault, because he spun and hit the barrier to hard to continue.

F1 Lap times 2nd practice 2017 Australian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:23,620US34
2.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:24,1670,547US35
3.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:24,1760,556US34
4.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:24,5250,905US30
5.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:24,6501,030US27
6.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:25,0131,393SS8
7.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:25,0841,464US34
8.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:25,4361,816US29
9.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:25,4781,858US36
10.26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:25,4931,873US39
11.11Sergio PérezForce India1:25,5911,971US35
12.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:26,0002,380US19
13.31Esteban OconForce India1:26,1452,525US37
14.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:26,3312,711SS6
15.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:26,4982,878US29
16.18Lance StrollWilliams1:26,5252,905US27
17.47Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:26,6082,988US33
18.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:26,9193,299US30
19.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:27,2793,659SS8
20.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:27,5493,929SS4

