F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 Results / Lap times 1st practice 2017 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

F1 Results

Lap times 1st practice 2017 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

Marina Bay Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore. Thursday 14 September 2017.

Marina Bay Circuit

F1 Racing event: Singapore Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Singapore Street Circuit.

 

Weather: 29°C dry & cloudy
Tarmac: 32°C dry

 

F1 Lap times 1st practice 2017 Singapore Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:42,489Ultra S21
2.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:42,5980,109Ultra S21
3.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:42,6100,121Ultra S23
4.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:42,9040,415Ultra S27
5.11Sergio PérezForce India1:43,4230,934Ultra S25
6.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:43,4340,945Ultra S27
7.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:43,7341,245Ultra S25
8.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:43,7591,270Ultra S19
9.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:44,1011,612Ultra S24
10.26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:44,2201,731Ultra S25
11.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:44,3401,851Ultra S25
12.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:44,9612,472Ultra S25
13.31Esteban OconForce India1:45,0532,564Ultra S25
14.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:45,0842,595Ultra S27
15.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:46,4563,967Super S20
16.36Antonio GiovinazziSauber1:46,7824,293Super S27
17.18Lance StrollWilliams1:47,1904,701Ultra S11
18.98Roberto MerhiManor1:47,5705,081Ultra S26
19.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:47,6995,210Ultra S23
20.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:47,8865,397Ultra S24

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBuy Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '1820% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Germany '1829% DiscountBuy Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close