Lap times 1st practice 2017 Russian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Russian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Russian International Street Circuit
Weather: clouded, 20ºC
Tarmac: dry 35ºC
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:36,074
|S-Soft
|19
|2.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:36,119
|0,045
|S-Soft
|24
|3.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:36,681
|0,607
|S-Soft
|23
|4.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:37,174
|1,100
|S-Soft
|19
|5.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:37,230
|1,156
|S-Soft
|19
|6.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:37,290
|1,216
|S-Soft
|19
|7.
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:37,457
|1,383
|S-Soft
|29
|8.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:37,900
|1,826
|S-Soft
|29
|9.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:37,944
|1,870
|S-Soft
|30
|10.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:38,065
|1,991
|S-Soft
|28
|11.
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:38,496
|2,422
|S-Soft
|17
|12.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:38,747
|2,673
|S-Soft
|23
|13.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:38,813
|2,739
|S-Soft
|16
|14.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:38,976
|2,902
|S-Soft
|17
|15.
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:39,158
|3,084
|S-Soft
|16
|16.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:39,533
|3,459
|S-Soft
|17
|17.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:39,541
|3,467
|S-Soft
|19
|18.
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:39,731
|3,657
|S-Soft
|21
|19.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:40,079
|4,005
|S-Soft
|20
|20.
|46
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Renault
|no time
|-
|S-Soft
|2
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.