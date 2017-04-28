F1 Results

Lap times 1st practice 2017 Russian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Russian Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Russian International Street Circuit

Weather: clouded, 20ºC

Tarmac: dry 35ºC

F1 Lap times 1st practice 2017 Russian Grand Prix

