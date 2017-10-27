Lap times 1st practice 2017 Mexico F1 Grand Prix

F1 Results

F1 Racing event: Mexico Grand Prix

F1 Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Weather: 19°C dry & clear

Tarmac: 37°C dry

The first practice for this Sunday's Mexico GP was driven in dry conditions.

Valtteri Bottas was the quickest driver of the grid. He was half a second quicker then his Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.

Both Mercedes drivers set their fastest lap on the Pirelli ultra soft tyres (purple color).

Third fastest driver Max Verstappen drove his fastest lap time on slower super soft tyres (red). The Red Bull driver was only 0,1 sec slower then Hamilton.

Alfonso Celis again drove this practice for Force India. Celis caused the session to be red flagged after he spun the VJM10 and crashed into the barriers.

A lot of teams where doing aero measurements to see how their wind tunnel is matching the real data on the track.

F1 Lap times 1st practice 2017 Mexico Grand Prix

