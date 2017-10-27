F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 Results / Lap times 1st practice 2017 Mexico F1 Grand Prix

F1 Results

Lap times 1st practice 2017 Mexico F1 Grand Prix

first practice times Mexico GP

Mexico signage and girls at Formula One World Championship, Mexican Grand Prix, Practice, Circuit Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico

F1 Racing event: Mexico Grand Prix  
F1 Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Weather: 19°C dry & clear
Tarmac: 37°C dry

The first practice for this Sunday's Mexico GP was driven in dry conditions.

Valtteri Bottas was the quickest driver of the grid. He was half a second quicker then his Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.

Both Mercedes drivers set their fastest lap on the Pirelli ultra soft tyres (purple color).

Third fastest driver Max Verstappen drove his fastest lap time on slower super soft tyres (red). The Red Bull driver was only 0,1 sec slower then Hamilton.

Alfonso Celis again drove this practice for Force India. Celis caused the session to be red flagged after he spun the VJM10 and crashed into the barriers.

A lot of teams where doing aero measurements to see how their wind tunnel is matching the real data on the track.

F1 Lap times 1st practice 2017 Mexico Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:17,824Ultra S42
2.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:18,2900,466Ultra S35
3.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:18,3950,571Super S16
4.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:18,4210,597Super S28
5.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:18,5860,762Super S28
6.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:19,0081,184Super S27
7.11Sergio PérezForce India1:19,2401,416Super S21
8.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:19,3461,522Ultra S20
9.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:19,4431,619Ultra S32
10.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:19,5521,728Ultra S19
11.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:19,5541,730Ultra S24
12.18Lance StrollWilliams1:19,7721,948Super S34
13.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:20,6442,820Super S16
14.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:20,9713,147Super S30
15.36Antonio GiovinazziHaas F1 Team1:21,2693,445Super S26
16.50Charles LeclercSauber1:21,4463,622Super S28
17.98Roberto MerhiManor1:21,6393,815Super S29
18.39Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:21,7473,923Super S10
19.34Alfonso CelisForce India1:22,3424,518Super S17
20.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLarenno time-Super S3

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now