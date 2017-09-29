F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 Results / Lap times 1st practice 2017 Malaysian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Results

Lap times 1st practice 2017 Malaysian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Malaysian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Sepang International Circuit.

Weather: 27°C wet
Tarmac: 31°C wet

F1 Lap times 1st practice 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix

Pos No Driver Team Lap Time 1st Gap Laps
1. 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:48,962 11
2. 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1:49,719 0,757 12
3. 14 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1:50,597 1,635 6
4. 7 Kimi Räikkönen Ferrari 1:50,734 1,772 12
5. 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:51,009 2,047 12
6. 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:51,518 2,556 8
7. 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:52,007 3,045 10
8. 18 Lance Stroll Williams 1:52,295 3,333 9
9. 10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:52,380 3,418 14
10. 46 Sergey Sirotkin Renault 1:53,521 4,559 10
11. 30 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1:53,625 4,663 10
12. 2 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1:53,771 4,809 10
13. 31 Esteban Ocon Force India 1:53,896 4,934 6
14. 98 Roberto Merhi Manor 1:54,610 5,648 13
15. 11 Sergio Pérez Force India 1:54,669 5,707 4
16. 50 Charles Leclerc Haas F1 Team 1:55,280 6,318 10
17. 94 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1:55,652 6,690 10
18. 8 Romain Grosjean Haas F1 Team 1:56,211 7,249 8
19. 36 Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber 1:56,339 7,377 6
20. 19 Felipe Massa Williams no time - 3

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Race Discount
Malaysia '17 Available Book Now
Japan '17 Available Book Now
USA '17 Available Book Now
Mexico '17 Available Book Now
Brazil '17 Available Book Now
Abu Dhabi '17 Available Book Now
Australia '18 Available Book Now
Spain '18 20% Discount Book Now
Monaco '18 Available Book Now
Canada '18 Available Book Now
Austria '18 20% Discount Book Now
UK '18 Available Book Now
Germany '18 29% Discount Book Now
Hungary '18 20% Discount Book Now
Belgium '18 15% Discount Book Now


We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close