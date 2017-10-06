Lap times 1st practice 2017 Japanese F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Japanese Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Suzuka Circuit.
Weather: 14°C dry to rain
Tarmac: 17°C dry to wet
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:29,166
|Super S
|23
|2.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:29,377
|0,211
|Super S
|29
|3.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:29,541
|0,375
|Super S
|27
|4.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:29,638
|0,472
|Super S
|22
|5.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:30,151
|0,985
|Super S
|30
|6.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:30,762
|1,596
|Super S
|26
|7.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:30,899
|1,733
|Super S
|22
|8.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:30,974
|1,808
|Super S
|24
|9.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:31,032
|1,866
|Super S
|22
|10.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:31,202
|2,036
|Super S
|24
|11.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:31,216
|2,050
|Super S
|15
|12.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:31,235
|2,069
|Super S
|19
|13.
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:31,530
|2,364
|Super S
|23
|14.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:31,602
|2,436
|Super S
|22
|15.
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:31,757
|2,591
|Super S
|22
|16.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:31,912
|2,746
|Super S
|20
|17.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:32,252
|3,086
|Super S
|14
|18.
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:32,501
|3,335
|Super S
|18
|19.
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:32,897
|3,731
|Super S
|29
|20.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:33,397
|4,231
|Super S
|28
