Lap times 1st practice 2017 Japanese F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Japanese Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Suzuka Circuit.

Weather: 14°C dry to rain
Tarmac: 17°C dry to wet

F1 Lap times 1st practice 2017 Japanese Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:29,166Super S23
2.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:29,3770,211Super S29
3.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:29,5410,375Super S27
4.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:29,6380,472Super S22
5.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:30,1510,985Super S30
6.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:30,7621,596Super S26
7.31Esteban OconForce India1:30,8991,733Super S22
8.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:30,9741,808Super S24
9.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:31,0321,866Super S22
10.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:31,2022,036Super S24
11.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:31,2162,050Super S15
12.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:31,2352,069Super S19
13.11Sergio PérezForce India1:31,5302,364Super S23
14.18Lance StrollWilliams1:31,6022,436Super S22
15.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:31,7572,591Super S22
16.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:31,9122,746Super S20
17.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:32,2523,086Super S14
18.10Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:32,5013,335Super S18
19.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:32,8973,731Super S29
20.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:33,3974,231Super S28

