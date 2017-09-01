F1-Fansite.com




Lap times 1st practice 2017 Italian F1 Grand Prix

Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza, Italy.

Autodromo Nazionale di Monza

F1 Racing event: Italian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit:  Autodromo Nazionale Monza

 

Weather: 21°C dry to rainy & cloudy
Tarmac: 24°C dry to damp

 

F1 Lap times 1st practice 2017 Italian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:21,537Super S28
2.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:21,9720,435Super S31
3.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:22,6521,115Super S24
4.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:22,6891,152Super S28
5.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:22,7421,205Super S28
6.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:22,7491,212Super S23
7.11Sergio PérezForce India1:23,3171,780Super S36
8.31Esteban OconForce India1:23,4001,863Super S34
9.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:23,4651,928Super S24
10.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:23,5612,024Super S37
11.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:23,6802,143Super S22
12.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:23,9732,436Super S22
13.18Lance StrollWilliams1:23,9912,454Super S30
14.26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:24,0122,475Super S27
15.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:24,0152,478Super S17
16.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:24,0792,542Super S22
17.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:24,5423,005Super S17
18.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:25,1663,629Super S21
19.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:25,2233,686Super S26
20.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:25,6874,150Super S17

