Lap times 1st practice 2017 Italian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Italian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Weather: 21°C dry to rainy & cloudy
Tarmac: 24°C dry to damp
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:21,537
|Super S
|28
|2.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:21,972
|0,435
|Super S
|31
|3.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:22,652
|1,115
|Super S
|24
|4.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:22,689
|1,152
|Super S
|28
|5.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:22,742
|1,205
|Super S
|28
|6.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:22,749
|1,212
|Super S
|23
|7.
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:23,317
|1,780
|Super S
|36
|8.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:23,400
|1,863
|Super S
|34
|9.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:23,465
|1,928
|Super S
|24
|10.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:23,561
|2,024
|Super S
|37
|11.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:23,680
|2,143
|Super S
|22
|12.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:23,973
|2,436
|Super S
|22
|13.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:23,991
|2,454
|Super S
|30
|14.
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:24,012
|2,475
|Super S
|27
|15.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:24,015
|2,478
|Super S
|17
|16.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:24,079
|2,542
|Super S
|22
|17.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:24,542
|3,005
|Super S
|17
|18.
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:25,166
|3,629
|Super S
|21
|19.
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:25,223
|3,686
|Super S
|26
|20.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:25,687
|4,150
|Super S
|17
