Lap times 1st practice 2017 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo driving the Red Bull RB13on track during 20`6 Hungarian GP practice

Daniel Ricciardo  Red Bull RB13 Hungarian GP

Racing event: Hungarian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Hungaroring

 

Weather: 23°C Dry & Sunny
Tarmac: 29°C Dry

 

F1 Lap times 1st practice 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:18,486Super S31
2.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:18,7200,234Super S20
3.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:18,8580,372Super S31
4.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:19,1620,676Super S27
5.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:19,2480,762Super S30
6.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:19,5631,077Super S21
7.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:19,9871,501Super S21
8.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:20,0051,519Super S24
9.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:20,1501,664Super S25
10.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:20,4611,975Super S27
11.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:20,5402,054Super S28
12.11Sergio PérezForce India1:20,5742,088Super S23
13.26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:20,7802,294Super S27
14.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:20,9172,431Super S25
15.18Lance StrollWilliams1:20,9742,488Super S29
16.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:21,3132,827Soft20
17.34Alfonso CelisForce India1:21,6023,116Super S24
18.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:21,7853,299Super S31
19.36Antonio GiovinazziSauber1:22,2513,765Soft8
20.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:22,4904,004Super S29

