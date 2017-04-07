F1-Fansite.com

Lap times 1st practice 2017 Chinese F1 Grand Prix

Race: Chinese Grand Prix
Circuit: Shanghai International Circuit

Weather: foggy and wet, 12 ºC
Tarmac: wet, 15 ºC

Due to heavy fog the traumahelikopter could not safely take-off in case of an emergancy. Therefor the race was red flagged several times.

When the cars were allowed to drive we saw Max Verstappen setting a fastest lap which was 1,5 sec faster then runner up Felipe Massa!

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:50,491I4
2.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:52,0861,595I7
3.18Lance StrollWilliams1:52,5072,016I7
4.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:52,8402,349I5
5.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:53,0392,548I6
6.26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:53,3142,823I4
7.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:53,5203,029I5
8.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:54,0383,547I7
9.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:54,6644,173W4
10.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:55,1044,613I8
11.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:55,6085,117I6
12.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:57,4456,954I4
13.9Marcus EricssonSauber2:15,13824,647I4
14.36Antonio GiovinazziSauber2:15,28124,790I4
15.30Jolyon PalmerRenaultno time-I3
16.5Sebastian VettelFerrarino time-I2
17.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrarino time-W1
18.31Esteban OconForce Indiano time-I2
19.11Sergio PérezForce Indiano time-I3
20.44Lewis HamiltonMercedesno time-I2

 

