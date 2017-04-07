Lap times 1st practice 2017 Chinese F1 Grand Prix

Race: Chinese Grand Prix
Circuit: Shanghai International Circuit
Weather: foggy and wet, 12 ºC
Tarmac: wet, 15 ºC
Due to heavy fog the traumahelikopter could not safely take-off in case of an emergancy. Therefor the race was red flagged several times.
When the cars were allowed to drive we saw Max Verstappen setting a fastest lap which was 1,5 sec faster then runner up Felipe Massa!
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:50,491
|I
|4
|2.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:52,086
|1,595
|I
|7
|3.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:52,507
|2,016
|I
|7
|4.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:52,840
|2,349
|I
|5
|5.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:53,039
|2,548
|I
|6
|6.
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:53,314
|2,823
|I
|4
|7.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:53,520
|3,029
|I
|5
|8.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:54,038
|3,547
|I
|7
|9.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:54,664
|4,173
|W
|4
|10.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:55,104
|4,613
|I
|8
|11.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:55,608
|5,117
|I
|6
|12.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:57,445
|6,954
|I
|4
|13.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|2:15,138
|24,647
|I
|4
|14.
|36
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Sauber
|2:15,281
|24,790
|I
|4
|15.
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|no time
|-
|I
|3
|16.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|no time
|-
|I
|2
|17.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|no time
|-
|W
|1
|18.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|no time
|-
|I
|2
|19.
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|no time
|-
|I
|3
|20.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|no time
|-
|I
|2
