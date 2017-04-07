F1 Results

Lap times 1st practice 2017 Chinese F1 Grand Prix

Race: Chinese Grand Prix

Circuit: Shanghai International Circuit

Weather: foggy and wet, 12 ºC

Tarmac: wet, 15 ºC

Due to heavy fog the traumahelikopter could not safely take-off in case of an emergancy. Therefor the race was red flagged several times.

When the cars were allowed to drive we saw Max Verstappen setting a fastest lap which was 1,5 sec faster then runner up Felipe Massa!

