Lap times 1st practice 2017 British F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: British Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Silverstone Circuit
Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 16ºC
Tarmac: Dry 29ºC
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:29,106
|Soft
|29
|2.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:29,184
|0,078
|Soft
|29
|3.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:29,604
|0,498
|Super S
|26
|4.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:29,942
|0,836
|Super S
|19
|5.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:30,137
|1,031
|Super S
|19
|6.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:30,517
|1,411
|Super S
|19
|7.
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:30,895
|1,789
|Super S
|21
|8.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:30,993
|1,887
|Super S
|20
|9.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:30,999
|1,893
|Soft
|26
|10.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:31,041
|1,935
|Super S
|27
|11.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:31,200
|2,094
|Super S
|24
|12.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:31,210
|2,104
|Soft
|32
|13.
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:31,297
|2,191
|Soft
|33
|14.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:31,610
|2,504
|Soft
|24
|15.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:31,684
|2,578
|Soft
|24
|16.
|36
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Sauber
|1:32,031
|2,925
|Soft
|24
|17.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:32,171
|3,065
|Super S
|19
|18.
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:32,450
|3,344
|Super S
|16
|19.
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:33,029
|3,923
|Soft
|23
|20.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:33,399
|4,293
|Soft
|26
