Lap times 1st practice 2017 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Brazilian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Autodromo Interlagos

Weather: 27°C dry & sunny
Tarmac: 51°C dry

F1 Lap times 1st practice 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:09,202Super S36
2.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:09,3290,127Super S43
3.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:09,7440,542Super S32
4.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:09,7500,548Super S31
5.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:09,8280,626Super S38
6.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:09,9840,782Super S32
7.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:10,1020,900Super S28
8.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:10,4021,200Super S26
9.31Esteban OconForce India1:10,4541,252Super S36
10.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:10,4761,274Super S24
11.18Lance StrollWilliams1:10,6321,430Super S42
12.35Goerge RusselMercedes1:11,0471,845Super S29
13.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:11,1881,986Super S29
14.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:11,4632,261Super S30
15.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:11,4672,265Super S32
16.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:11,6082,406Super S35
17.50Charles LeclercHaas F1 Team1:11,8022,600Super S32
18.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:11,8982,696Super S28
19.10Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:14,0344,832Soft5
20.39Brendon HartleyToro Rossono time--2

One thought on “Lap times 1st practice 2017 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix

  1. Andrew

    This site is getting really careless. George (or Goerge) Russel is not driving a Mercedes, Charles Leclerc is not driving a Haas, and you still haven't cottoned on to the fact that Carlos Sainz is now with Renault. Also, the track maps are getting more and more out of date - we've had 8-speed gearboxes for a couple of years now.

    Reply

