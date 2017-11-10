Lap times 1st practice 2017 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Brazilian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Autodromo Interlagos
Weather: 27°C dry & sunny
Tarmac: 51°C dry
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:09,202
|Super S
|36
|2.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:09,329
|0,127
|Super S
|43
|3.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:09,744
|0,542
|Super S
|32
|4.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:09,750
|0,548
|Super S
|31
|5.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:09,828
|0,626
|Super S
|38
|6.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:09,984
|0,782
|Super S
|32
|7.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:10,102
|0,900
|Super S
|28
|8.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:10,402
|1,200
|Super S
|26
|9.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:10,454
|1,252
|Super S
|36
|10.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:10,476
|1,274
|Super S
|24
|11.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:10,632
|1,430
|Super S
|42
|12.
|35
|Goerge Russel
|Mercedes
|1:11,047
|1,845
|Super S
|29
|13.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:11,188
|1,986
|Super S
|29
|14.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:11,463
|2,261
|Super S
|30
|15.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:11,467
|2,265
|Super S
|32
|16.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:11,608
|2,406
|Super S
|35
|17.
|50
|Charles Leclerc
|Haas F1 Team
|1:11,802
|2,600
|Super S
|32
|18.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:11,898
|2,696
|Super S
|28
|19.
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso
|1:14,034
|4,832
|Soft
|5
|20.
|39
|Brendon Hartley
|Toro Rosso
|no time
|-
|-
|2
This site is getting really careless. George (or Goerge) Russel is not driving a Mercedes, Charles Leclerc is not driving a Haas, and you still haven't cottoned on to the fact that Carlos Sainz is now with Renault. Also, the track maps are getting more and more out of date - we've had 8-speed gearboxes for a couple of years now.