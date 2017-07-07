Lap times 1st practice 2017 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Austrian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit: Red Bull Ring
Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 28ºC
Tarmac: Dry 40ºC
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:05,975
|Soft
|38
|2.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:06,165
|0,190
|Super S
|23
|3.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:06,345
|0,370
|Super S
|35
|4.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:06,424
|0,449
|Super S
|28
|5.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:06,620
|0,645
|Super S
|32
|6.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:06,848
|0,873
|Super S
|24
|7.
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:07,283
|1,308
|Ultra S
|31
|8.
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:07,437
|1,462
|Super S
|31
|9.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:07,510
|1,535
|Ultra S
|28
|10.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:07,511
|1,536
|Ultra S
|39
|11.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:07,550
|1,575
|Super S
|29
|12.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:07,594
|1,619
|Super S
|30
|13.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:07,633
|1,658
|Super S
|32
|14.
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:07,649
|1,674
|Super S
|31
|15.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:08,041
|2,066
|Super S
|35
|16.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:08,074
|2,099
|Super S
|20
|17.
|46
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Renault
|1:08,586
|2,611
|Super S
|27
|18.
|34
|Alfonso Celis
|Force India
|1:09,280
|3,305
|Ultra S
|15
|19.
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:09,323
|3,348
|Super S
|29
|20.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:10,853
|4,878
|Soft
|12
