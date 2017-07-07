F1-Fansite.com




Lap times 1st practice 2017 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Racing event: Austrian Grand Prix
F1 Circuit:  Red Bull Ring

Weather: Sunny, Clear Sky, 28ºC
Tarmac: Dry 40ºC

F1 Lap times 1st practice 2017 Austrian Grand Prix

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:05,975Soft38
2.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:06,1650,190Super S23
3.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:06,3450,370Super S35
4.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:06,4240,449Super S28
5.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:06,6200,645Super S32
6.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:06,8480,873Super S24
7.2Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:07,2831,308Ultra S31
8.26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:07,4371,462Super S31
9.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:07,5101,535Ultra S28
10.31Esteban OconForce India1:07,5111,536Ultra S39
11.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:07,5501,575Super S29
12.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:07,5941,619Super S30
13.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:07,6331,658Super S32
14.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:07,6491,674Super S31
15.18Lance StrollWilliams1:08,0412,066Super S35
16.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:08,0742,099Super S20
17.46Sergey SirotkinRenault1:08,5862,611Super S27
18.34Alfonso CelisForce India1:09,2803,305Ultra S15
19.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:09,3233,348Super S29
20.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:10,8534,878Soft12

