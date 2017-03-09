F1 Results

Fastest lap times 3rd day 2017 2nd F1 testing Barcelona

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel showed the real speed of the SF70H today. The German driver was 0,3 sec faster then Valtteri Bottas yesterday who drove the Mercedes W08. The Mercedes of yesterday was fitted with super soft Pirelli tyres instead of ultra soft tyres that Vettel used.

Lewis Hamilton did set the fastest Mercedes lap on ultra soft compound today and was still 0,3 sec slower then Vettel.

For Force India it was Esteban Ocon who did the testing today. He had a very good day and drove the second most laps of 137.

Toro Rosso had some problem this morning with the STR12. But Daniil Kvyat could get a lot of mileage after all. And could also set a decent lap time with the blue/silver car.

Kevin Magnussen was the lucky one today to test the Haas VF-17 who also had a very good day by driving 119 laps.

After the engine trouble of yesterday, Red Bull had a smooth day with Daniel Ricciardo doing 128 laps on the Catalunya circuit.

Swiss team Sauber again had an encouraging day with both drivers Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson who rounded 132 laps to gain great data for development.

Renault didn't seem to have a very productive day. Joyley Palmer could only drive 53 laps and also caused a red flag situation late in the afternoon because he stalled on the track.

Williams showed their reliability by lapping 165 laps with both drivers Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa. No crashes this time...

Mclaren again had a terrible day with their MCL32. Stoffel Vandoorne could only drive 48 laps. Electrical problems even caused 2 red flag situations on the track. Hopefully McLaren will can do a lot more laps on tomorrows last day of F1 testing before the first race in Melbourne in 2 weeks time.

