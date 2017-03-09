F1 News

Fastest lap times 2st day 2017 2nd F1 testing Barcelona

Valtteri Bottas set the fastest lap time today with the Mercedes W08. Mercerdes looks again very strong and had no problems what so ever. Lewis Hamilton and the Fin drove 149 laps and clocked a total of 1.470 laps during this 2017 F1 testing period.

The Williams impressed again today. Felipe Massa was only 0,1 sec. slower then Mercedes. They did drove the fheir fastest lap on a softer tyre compound. But things look very good for the first race in the 40th season of Williams.

Fastest Lap times 2nd day of 2nd testing 2017 Barcelona