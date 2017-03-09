Fastest lap times 2st day 2017 2nd F1 testing Barcelona

Valtteri Bottas set the fastest lap time today with the Mercedes W08. Mercerdes looks again very strong and had no problems what so ever. Lewis Hamilton and the Fin drove 149 laps and clocked a total of 1.470 laps during this 2017 F1 testing period.
The Williams impressed again today. Felipe Massa was only 0,1 sec. slower then Mercedes. They did drove the fheir fastest lap on a softer tyre compound. But things look very good for the first race in the 40th season of Williams.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:19,310
|SS
|70
|2.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:19,420
|0,110
|US
|63
|3.
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1:20,406
|1,096
|S
|53
|4.
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:20,432
|1,122
|S
|102
|5.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1:20,579
|1,269
|SS
|59
|6.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:20,702
|1,392
|S
|79
|7.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:21,213
|1,903
|SS
|61
|8.
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|1:21,297
|1,987
|SS
|100
|9.
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|1:21,872
|2,562
|S
|92
|10.
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1:21,887
|2,577
|US
|96
|11.
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:23,000
|3,690
|S
|59
|12.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1:23,041
|3,731
|S
|46
|13.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:23,384
|4,074
|S
|46
|14.
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:24,774
|5,464
|S
|29