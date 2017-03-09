F1-Fansite.com

F1 News

Fastest lap times 2st day 2017 2nd F1 testing Barcelona

Carlos Sainz of Spain driving the (55) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 in the Pitlane during day two of Formula One winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 8, 2017

Carlos Sainz driving the (55) Toro Rosso STR12 

Valtteri Bottas set the fastest lap time today with the Mercedes W08. Mercerdes looks again very strong and had no problems what so ever. Lewis Hamilton and the Fin drove 149 laps and clocked a total of 1.470 laps during this 2017 F1 testing period.

The Williams impressed again today. Felipe Massa was only 0,1 sec. slower then Mercedes. They did drove the fheir fastest lap on a softer tyre compound. But things look very good for the first race in the 40th season of Williams.

Fastest Lap times 2nd day of 2nd testing 2017 Barcelona

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:19,310SS70
2.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:19,4200,110US63
3.7Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:20,4061,096S53
4.33Max VerstappenRed Bull1:20,4321,122S102
5.18Lance StrollWilliams1:20,5791,269SS59
6.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:20,7021,392S79
7.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:21,2131,903SS61
8.11Sergio PérezForce India1:21,2971,987SS100
9.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:21,8722,562S92
10.8Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:21,8872,577US96
11.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:23,0003,690S59
12.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:23,0413,731S46
13.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:23,3844,074S46
14.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:24,7745,464S29

