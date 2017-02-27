F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Fastest lap times 1st day of 2017 F1 testing in Barcalona

F1 News

Fastest lap times 1st day of 2017 F1 testing in Barcalona

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Lewis Hamilton in the pit
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Lewis Hamilton in the pit

The first day of testing for the upcoming 2017 F1 season has been kicked-off!

All 10 brand new cars where tested today. Yes Manor didn't make it untill now. The team who drove the most team was Ferrari with Sebastian Vettel driving behind the brand new steering wheel of the Ferrari SF70H.

He drove a stunning 128 laps! without any trouble and only 0.1 sec slower then Mercedes who was fastest (again...).

Fastest on this 1st day of 4 days of testing was Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton driving the silver arrow Mercedes W08. He drove a 1:21.765 min.

That time is only 0.950 sec slower then the official F1 lap record that's been set by Kimi Raikkonen 8 years ago in the Ferrari F2008! F1 cars back then had a normally aspirated V8 2.4l engine and where only 605 kg instead of the 728 kg of today.

The Mercedes team tested their version of the "Shark fin" engine cover. The fin was much smaller then other teams, but had a chimney to get a better airflow through the cover. Lewis drove 73 laps on Circuit de Catalunya in Spain.

3rd fastest was un-retired F1 driver Felipe Massa in the white/blue Williams. He drove a stunning 103 laps and was only 0.3 sec slower then 2016 F1 champions Mercedes.

Other teams where working well today. Only Red Bull and McLaren had some trouble early in the morning. McLaren had to biggest troubles and had to work hard to only do some laps at the end of the day.

See more first day of 2017 F1 testing pictures.

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLaps
1.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:21,76573
2.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:21,8780,113128
3.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:22,0760,311103
4.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:22,8941,12951
5.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:22,9261,16150
6.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:23,1691,40479
7.11Sergio PérezForce India1:23,7091,94439
8.55Carlos Sainz Jr.Toro Rosso1:24,4942,72951
9.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:24,7843,01957
10.14Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:24,8523,08729
11.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:26,8415,07672

 

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Which 2017 F1 car looks the best?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls