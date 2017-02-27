F1 News

Fastest lap times 1st day of 2017 F1 testing in Barcalona

The first day of testing for the upcoming 2017 F1 season has been kicked-off!

All 10 brand new cars where tested today. Yes Manor didn't make it untill now. The team who drove the most team was Ferrari with Sebastian Vettel driving behind the brand new steering wheel of the Ferrari SF70H.

He drove a stunning 128 laps! without any trouble and only 0.1 sec slower then Mercedes who was fastest (again...).

Fastest on this 1st day of 4 days of testing was Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton driving the silver arrow Mercedes W08. He drove a 1:21.765 min.

That time is only 0.950 sec slower then the official F1 lap record that's been set by Kimi Raikkonen 8 years ago in the Ferrari F2008! F1 cars back then had a normally aspirated V8 2.4l engine and where only 605 kg instead of the 728 kg of today.

The Mercedes team tested their version of the "Shark fin" engine cover. The fin was much smaller then other teams, but had a chimney to get a better airflow through the cover. Lewis drove 73 laps on Circuit de Catalunya in Spain.

3rd fastest was un-retired F1 driver Felipe Massa in the white/blue Williams. He drove a stunning 103 laps and was only 0.3 sec slower then 2016 F1 champions Mercedes.

Other teams where working well today. Only Red Bull and McLaren had some trouble early in the morning. McLaren had to biggest troubles and had to work hard to only do some laps at the end of the day.

