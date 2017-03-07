Fastest lap times 1st day 2017 2nd F1 testing Barcelona

Today's first day of the second testing period had dry weather at Catalunya circuit. All team and drivers could drive their laps on 3 dry weather compounds that Pirelli supplies for testing today. Teams can drive on the yellow soft tyre, the red super-soft and the purple ultra-soft tyre.
All teams run a lot of miles today. In total the drove 1.119 laps. Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel and Williams driver Felipe Massa teams even drove 2 Spanish Grand Prix today.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Tyres
|Laps
|1.
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1:19,726
|SS
|168
|2.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1:19,900
|0,174
|US
|89
|3.
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:19,906
|0,180
|S
|168
|4.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:20,456
|0,730
|S
|49
|5.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:20,924
|1,198
|S
|86
|6.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1:21,347
|1,621
|SS
|142
|7.
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|1:21,589
|1,863
|S
|58
|8.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:21,676
|1,950
|S
|81
|9.
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1:21,743
|2,017
|SS
|83
|10.
|47
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1:22,537
|2,811
|S
|80
|11.
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1:23,336
|3,610
|S
|47
|12.
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1:23,630
|3,904
|S
|53
|13.
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1:24,790
|5,064
|S
|15