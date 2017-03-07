F1-Fansite.com

Fastest lap times 1st day 2017 2nd F1 testing Barcelona

Testing day 1. Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain.
Felipe Massa, Williams FW40 Mercedes, enters his pit.

Today's first day of the second testing period had dry weather at Catalunya circuit. All team and drivers could drive their laps on 3 dry weather compounds that Pirelli supplies for testing today. Teams can drive on the yellow soft tyre, the red super-soft and the purple ultra-soft tyre.

All teams run a lot of miles today. In total the drove 1.119 laps. Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel and Williams driver Felipe Massa teams even drove 2 Spanish Grand Prix today.

Fastest Lap times 1st day of 2nd testing 2017 Barcelona

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapTyresLaps
1.19Felipe MassaWilliams1:19,726SS168
2.3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:19,9000,174US89
3.5Sebastian VettelFerrari1:19,9060,180S168
4.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:20,4560,730S49
5.77Valtteri BottasMercedes1:20,9241,198S86
6.31Esteban OconForce India1:21,3471,621SS142
7.27Nico HülkenbergRenault1:21,5891,863S58
8.20Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:21,6761,950S81
9.26Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:21,7432,017SS83
10.47Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:22,5372,811S80
11.94Pascal WehrleinSauber1:23,3363,610S47
12.9Marcus EricssonSauber1:23,6303,904S53
13.30Jolyon PalmerRenault1:24,7905,064S15

