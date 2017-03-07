F1 Results

Fastest lap times 1st day 2017 2nd F1 testing Barcelona

Today's first day of the second testing period had dry weather at Catalunya circuit. All team and drivers could drive their laps on 3 dry weather compounds that Pirelli supplies for testing today. Teams can drive on the yellow soft tyre, the red super-soft and the purple ultra-soft tyre.

All teams run a lot of miles today. In total the drove 1.119 laps. Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel and Williams driver Felipe Massa teams even drove 2 Spanish Grand Prix today.

Fastest Lap times 1st day of 2nd testing 2017 Barcelona