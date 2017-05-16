F1 News

Zetsche: Strong Ferrari 'good for F1'

May 16 - Daimler chairman Dieter Zetsche says Mercedes' close title fight with Ferrari this year is good for formula one.

With a quarter of the 2017 season now in the past, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel are tied on wins and separated in the standings by a mere 6 points.

"For the sport and all of us, a tight battle like that is good," Zetsche, the boss of the Mercedes parent Daimler, told Sky.

"Of course my nerves don't agree, but we are happy that Ferrari has made great progress.

"I have always said that the best way to win is by a margin of 1 point in the final race," Zetsche added.

