Zanardi: Vettel is 'logical' title favourite

Jun.8 - Alex Zanardi has joined those who think Ferrari's decade-long title drought could finally end in 2017.

"I do not need a crystal ball to say that Vettel is in the running for the championship," the former F1 driver and Italian told Corriere dello Sport newspaper.

"Sebastian is leading the championship by 25 points from Hamilton, so it is logical that the prediction at this time is on his side," the 50-year-old added.

But Zanardi, 50, also admitted his surprise that Ferrari has managed to work its way back to the top of F1 so quickly, after failing to win a single race in 2016.

"I think it was a miraculous recovery that no one would have predicted," he said. "But the men from Maranello will not be satisfied until they have gone all the way and so they will continue to push.

"The whole organisation there has a crazy hunger for victory and logically as Italians we are all hoping," Zanardi added.

