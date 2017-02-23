F1-Fansite.com

Zanardi not sure Ferrari ready to win

Alex Zanardi
Feb.23 - Alex Zanardi is not sure Ferrari is ready to ace the new regulations in 2017.

Like many fans, the former F1 driver is looking forward to the reveal of the new red car, following a disappointing campaign last year.

"I have no doubt the men at Maranello are extremely keen to redeem themselves after a season that certainly disappointed from the point of view of the great expectations generated by the Scuderia," he told Corriere dello Sport.

But Zanardi said even the radical new rules might not be enough for Ferrari to catch up.

"The problem is that bravery is often a synonym for mediocrity in F1," he said. "To win means to be exceptional in comparison to your competitors in every way.

"From the point of view of organisation, the leaders at the moment are Mercedes and Red Bull, while from the inside there have been various revolutions at Ferrari.

"There is talent in abundance, but without time to work together it is possible that it will still not be enough for Ferrari," added Zanardi.

