F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Zak Brown: 'Zero tension' with Alonso

F1 News

Zak Brown: 'Zero tension' with Alonso

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada. Friday 9 June 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren.
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada. Friday 9 June 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren.

Jun.16 - Amid the McLaren-Honda crisis, boss Zak Brown insists there is "zero tension" between the great British team and Fernando Alonso.

Even with McLaren rumoured to be splitting with its hapless Japanese engine supplier, perhaps within weeks or months, Alonso is openly contemplating a change of team for 2018.

"I think Fernando loves the atmosphere here at McLaren and I don't think there's another team that he would prefer to drive for more than us," Brown, the new McLaren executive, told Spain's AS newspaper.

"But he wants to compete for the top positions and I understand that," the American added.

And so even as relations between McLaren and Honda terminally sour, Brown insists McLaren and Alonso are still on a firm footing.

"There is zero tension between Fernando and McLaren. The relationship has never been healthier," he said. "He is frustrated but we are together in our frustration."

However, Brown acknowledges that convincing Alonso to stay beyond this year will be difficult.

"We have been clear that we want him to stay and he was very clear when he said he wants to stay," he said. "But we need a better race car, and that is where all of our attention is."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbaijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls