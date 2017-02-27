F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Wolff's family to travel with him

F1 News

Wolff's family to travel with him

Toto Wolff and Susie Wolff, Bahrain 2015.

Feb.27 - Toto Wolff says his new family will accompany him around the F1 calendar.

The Mercedes boss is married to former Williams tester Susie Wolff, and they are currently expecting their first child together.

But Wolff told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper: "I give everything - my whole life - to this job.

"365 days of the year, I think about nothing else than this team, and I don't want it any other way."

So he said that when his child is born, "We will be a travelling family".

"Recently we saw Roger Federer's wife sitting in the grandstand with both twins and Susie said 'If people with four children can do it, we can do it too'."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who will be fastest during wintertesting next week?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls