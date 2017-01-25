F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Wolff: Teams turned down offer of F1 shares

F1 News

Wolff: Teams turned down offer of F1 shares

Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Malaysian GP 2016. Toto Wolff;
Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Malaysian GP 2016. Toto Wolff;

Jan.25 - F1 teams turned down Liberty Media's offer to become co-owners of the sport.

That is the news from Toto Wolff, boss of the championship winning Mercedes team.

As the American company Liberty Media took over F1 this week, it urged the teams to consider an offer to buy up to 20 per cent.

But we reported that because the teams were not being offered voting rights, they turned it down.

Wolff confirmed to Germany's DPA news agency: "It was offered to us, but no team took it up.

"There wasn't time," the Austrian explained, "and the conditions are not yet fully aligned between the interests of the selling shareholder CVC and the long-term interests of the teams, which are first and foremost about the sport and its sustainability.

"Now we need to work with Liberty," Wolff added.

Wolff said he expects that forthcoming talks with Liberty will be fruitful.

"Liberty is aware of the fact that, together with the drivers, the teams are an essential part of the show.

"At the same time, we must be aware that there is an entertainment factor and we are competing with anyone who has a video on Youtube," he said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls