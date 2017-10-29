Wolff says Ecclestone collusion claims 'nonsense'

Oct.29 - Toto Wolff has described as "nonsense" claims that Bernie Ecclestone, the FIA and Mercedes have helped Ferrari to be more competitive.
The claims were made this week by none other than former F1 supremo Ecclestone himself, who said all parties benefit from a Ferrari team that is at the front.
Christian Horner, the Red Bull team boss, called it the "usual Bernie thinking".
"It's very clear that there's a very tight relationship between Ferrari and Mercedes," he said. "The way they operate in meetings, one won't lift the hand without the other one being in agreement these days.
"As for whether one has one has helped the other, I'd be surprised," added Horner.
Wolff, though, called the comments a usual Ecclestone-brand "hand grenade".
"Bernie is the only person who can throw a hand grenade from the other side of the world which lands in the paddock and explodes. I love his stories!" he said.
"I miss him stirring up meetings in this way but of course it's completely nonsense," the Mercedes team boss told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.
Let us put it this way, it is in the interest for Ferrari to WIN* at Mexico and for Mercedes and Lewis to bend a bit and 'play it out.'
For sure there is a 'link' between the Merc engine and the Ferrari improvement.
There are 'meany' ways to do this ! 😉
If it was done informally-stealthily, then ol'Toto d'Wolff will have his opening to 'deny' and pass this all off as "...nonsense."
FULL STOP, everybody is happy, Bernie threw the 'hand grenade,' ... both sides get media mileage out of that 'plug,' & really, it is all F1 GOOD ! 😉
*Mercedes WILL WIN this F1 Driver's Championship, but F1 being what it is, I would like to see them hang loose (pun intended) here and in Brazil, ... then really pull out the stops, and win it in Abu Dhabi !
That scenario is GOOD FOR ALL, good for Formula One !
PS: You think the last 4 years was a 'given' for Mercedes, ... 😉 IT IS/WAS, ... and everyone had a LOT of blah blah media leeway to play around with !
Sigh, ... I haven't watched a single full race in the last two or so years, ... Rosberg was a revelation, but other than that, ... utterly BORING ! 🙁
My wonderings on F1 wanderings ! Hope those Yanks have something better up their sleeve :/