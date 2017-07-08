Wolff rules out Ocon for Mercedes in 2018

Jul.8 - Toto Wolff has ruled out signing up Esteban Ocon to replace Valtteri Bottas for 2018.
Currently, while happy with Bottas' performance at Mercedes this year after he replaced Nico Rosberg, Wolff says he is not ready to re-sign the Finn for 2018.
Fernando Alonso has been slated as one potential alternative for Mercedes, but another could be Frenchman Ocon, the impressive 20-year-old Force India driver who is also the lead member of Mercedes' driver development programme.
But when asked if Ocon is a contender, Mercedes chief Wolff told the Finnish broadcaster C More: "No, he's too young.
"He's a good guy, and he has a future, but we cannot put him alongside Lewis Hamilton yet," he added.
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.