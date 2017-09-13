F1 News

Wolff races 1990 DTM car in Germany

Sep.13 - Toto Wolff made his return to competitive motor racing last weekend at the Nurburgring.

The Mercedes boss drove a 1990 Mercedes 190 DTM in a race against other historic cars, including one driven by former F1 driver Christian Danner.

However, the 45-year-old Austrian actually promised his wife Susie some years ago that he would never again race competitively.

Wolff raced in Formula Ford and the Austrian rally and FIA GT championships, and in 2009 was lucky to survive an horror 270kph crash when trying to break the Nordschleife lap record.

He smiled when asked about his 2017 comeback: "Susie was not amused.

"It was a lot of fun to drive that car," Wolff added. "I do not regret it. It once again clarified why I ended up in this sport."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.