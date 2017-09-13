Wolff races 1990 DTM car in Germany

Sep.13 - Toto Wolff made his return to competitive motor racing last weekend at the Nurburgring.
The Mercedes boss drove a 1990 Mercedes 190 DTM in a race against other historic cars, including one driven by former F1 driver Christian Danner.
However, the 45-year-old Austrian actually promised his wife Susie some years ago that he would never again race competitively.
Wolff raced in Formula Ford and the Austrian rally and FIA GT championships, and in 2009 was lucky to survive an horror 270kph crash when trying to break the Nordschleife lap record.
He smiled when asked about his 2017 comeback: "Susie was not amused.
"It was a lot of fun to drive that car," Wolff added. "I do not regret it. It once again clarified why I ended up in this sport."
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.