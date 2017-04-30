Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

F1 News

Wolff plays down 'off' Hamilton form

Happy Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff
Apr.30 - Toto Wolff has played down an uncharacteristic 'off' weekend for triple world champion Lewis Hamilton.

In his championship battle with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton qualified at Sochi not only behind the German but also the second Ferrari as well as his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

"Lewis is an outstanding driver, but he is not at his usual level this weekend," Mercedes boss Wolff told the Austrian broadcaster ORF.

"We are still investigating why this is the case.

"He is just not happy with the car, and on a track like this I think you need a car that feels good. You have to realise that although he is a great driver, even he has bad days.

"In addition, Valtteri has been really good here in the last few years," Wolff added.

According to Red Bull's Christian Horner, the situation at Sochi is cause for alarm for Wolff.

"For me the Ferrari is the best car in the field," he is quoted by Speed Week. "If I was Toto I'd be worried, because Seb makes less mistakes over a season than Lewis. And maybe he's mentally stronger than Lewis too."

