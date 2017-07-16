F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Wolff plays down attending Vettel party

F1 News

Wolff plays down attending Vettel party

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Australian GP 2017. Toto Wolff, Niki Lauda

Jul.15 - Toto Wolff has played down his attendance at Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel's recent 30th birthday party.

A British newspaper this week said Lewis Hamilton's conspicuous absence at the F1 event in London could have been because he was furious with his Mercedes boss.

Around the time of Vettel's birthday, the German had to publicly apologise for deliberately crashing into title rival Hamilton's car at Baku.

In the same period, amid rumours the quadruple world champion is flirting with a switch to Mercedes, the German team's boss Wolff attended a birthday party at Vettel's home in Switzerland.

"Sebastian and I are neighbours," Mercedes chief Wolff is quoted by Osterreich newspaper, "so it's normal that we sometimes visit one another."

When also asked about Wolff's attendance at Vettel's party, Hamilton answered: "All I can do is laugh at that one.

"That's the dumbest question I've had so far."

However, Red Bull boss Christian Horner thinks Wolff and Vettel would have been talking business at the birthday party.

"I would think he's got Toto in his ear saying 'Extend for a year (at Ferrari)' and then he's probably got Ferrari saying 'It's three years or nothing'," he said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close