Wolff: Overtaking 'a problem' in new F1

Drivers on track Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia. Sunday 26 March 2017.

Mar.27 - Although Ferrari won on Sunday, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff gave a thumbs-up to the 'new' F1 after the 2017 season opener.

On a competitive level, however, Wolff's colleague Niki Lauda called it a "wake-up call".

"The best wake-up call is early morning, so now we are awake," said the F1 legend.

But the fans will relish a two-team battle for wins after years of Mercedes dominance, and the now visibly faster and harder-to-drive cars.

As for the spectacle overall, some are worried the lack of overtaking moves in Melbourne is a red flag for F1.

"Overall, I like the new formula one," Wolff told the German broadcaster RTL.

"But obviously the overtaking is a problem. It might have been a bit to do with the circuit in Melbourne," he added.

New Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas said after the race: "It was definitely harder to follow other cars in Melbourne this year compared to last year."

