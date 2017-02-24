F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Wolff 'not worried' amid suspension row

F1 News

Wolff 'not worried' amid suspension row

Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff

Feb.24 - Toto Wolff insists he is "not worried" Mercedes' controversial suspension system will be declared illegal by the FIA.

A dispute is raging between Mercedes and Red Bull, who are using a linked suspension concept, and another camp led mainly by Ferrari.

It has raised the spectre of a controversy and protest-riddled 2017 season opener in Melbourne.

But Mercedes team boss Wolff said: "I am not worried.

"The FIA has assured us several times that we are legal," he is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport. "It is the usual sabre-rattling before the season."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who will be fastest during wintertesting next week?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls