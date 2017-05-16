F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Home / F1 News / Wolff not ruling out Alonso for Mercedes

F1 News

Wolff not ruling out Alonso for Mercedes

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Russian GP 2017. Toto Wolff;
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Russian GP 2017. Toto Wolff;

May 16 - Toto Wolff is not ruling out making a bid to sign Fernando Alonso for 2018.

The Spaniard is on the market, potentially out of patience with McLaren-Honda and keen to finally push for a third career title next year.

But earlier, boss Wolff said Alonso might not be a good fit for Mercedes, given the explosiveness of his character and his earlier relationship with Lewis Hamilton.

But Wolff now tells the Spanish newspapers Marca and El Mundo Deportivo: "You cannot say 'no' in advance -- that would be stupid.

"What you can say is that if he is not the best, he is one of the best out there. His energy and motivation are still there.

"He's in the final stages of his career, but that does not mean he cannot win races and titles in the next two or three years," Wolff added.

But as McLaren's former works engine partner, Mercedes was notably burned by Alonso's famously fiery character in the past.

Wolff said: "If you could choose the Fernando today as he is, as a person, it would be much easier than to choose him with all the historical context.

"Lewis plays a key role in this. I think a driver always accepts a challenge, and Fernando would be a challenge.

"But it's much more than just Lewis feeling right with Fernando. The whole dynamic of the team is important. Everything has to fit, but I think Fernando is a different person to how he was in the past," Wolff added.

However, Wolff also said he is happy with Mercedes' current driver lineup, even though Valtteri Bottas is only under contract for a single year.

"The real situation is that, with respect to Alonso, there are other drivers who are a priority -- Valtteri and Lewis first of all.

"We are also excited by our young talents and there are others who please me too. Fernando is part of this group but not more. I fully trust Valtteri, but there are many possibilities for 2018.

"Then there will be a big change in 2019 when all the great drivers will be available," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Alonso win the Indianapolis 500?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls