F1 News

Wolff not happy with F1 weather service

Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Italy 2017 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W08 EQ Power+.

Sep.6 - Toto Wolff has indicated he is not happy with F1's official weather service.

This year, Meteo France took over from UbiMet as the supplier of detailed weather information and forecasts to all F1 teams.

But at Monza, the forecasters evidently got their weather predictions completely wrong.

"On Friday, it was supposed to rain all day -- but it was sunny all day," Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told the German broadcaster Sky.

"And on Saturday, it was supposed to be dry," he added, referring to the absolutely washed-out qualifying session.

Wolff hinted that F1 should be rethinking its reliance on a central weather service, compared to the past when teams engaged their own suppliers separately.

"Maybe we have to think about whether this is the right approach," he said.

