Wolff: No Hamilton contract talks this season

Aug.28 - Toto Wolff has scotched rumours the extension of Lewis Hamilton's contract will be a topic over the course of the next months.
At Spa, rumours emerged that suggested on the one hand that the triple world champion might quit Mercedes after 2018, whilst on the other claiming Hamilton was ready to talk about a new three-year deal.
Asked if forthcoming contract talks are on the cards, Mercedes boss Wolff said: "Between Mercedes and Lewis there is a very good relationship.
"But we are not going to start talking about such topics now or at all before the end of the season.
"We have eight more difficult races ahead of us, so it's going to be a very intense period where it is not appropriate to have such discussions," Wolff added.
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.