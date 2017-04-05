F1 News

Wolff could miss birth of child

Apr.5 - Toto Wolff has admitted he could miss the birth of his child in the coming days.

Back at their home in Switzerland, Wolff's wife and former Williams test driver Susie Wolff is due to give birth on April 10, according to Austrian reports.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff, however, is in Shanghai for this weekend's Chinese grand prix.

"If I'm not there, she has a good setup around her," he is quoted by the Austrian broadcaster ORF.