F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Wolff: Mercedes seat 'too early' for Wehrlein

F1 News

Wolff: Mercedes seat 'too early' for Wehrlein

pascal-wehrlein
pascal-wehrlein

Jan.19 - Mercedes steered away from signing Pascal Wehrlein for 2017 because it would have been "too early" for the young German.

That is the claim of team boss Toto Wolff, as he spoke to Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport about having signed Williams' Valtteri Bottas instead.

Asked if he was already thinking of Bottas' name when Nico Rosberg announced his shock retirement, Wolff said: "No.

"First of all, it was necessary to evaluate all the options on the driver market. We needed an experienced and fast driver."

Asked why that was not Wehrlein, the 22-year-old cream of Mercedes' development programme, Wolff said: "We decided that it was too early for him to become Lewis' teammate.

"For Pascal and Esteban Ocon we have our own programme, designed for two or three years."

For 2017, Wehrlein is instead heading to Sauber, a Ferrari-powered team.

Asked if this means Sauber could switch to Mercedes power for 2018, Wolff answered: "No, the contracts with the drivers are in no way connected with the engines.

"We respect the partnership between Sauber and Ferrari," he insisted.

What Wolff would admit is that getting Bottas out of his Williams contract, involving pulling Felipe Massa out of retirement to replace the Finn, cost Mercedes money.

"We could not make them an offer without offering anything in return," he said.

"Claire Williams is a smart businesswoman. But we talked not only about financial matters. Williams also needed an experienced driver and Felipe had to be persuaded to return. But in the end everyone is happy," added Wolff.

Asked if Mercedes is paying for Massa's return, he confirmed: "Yes, obviously."

But Wolff said his focus is now on getting Bottas up to speed, as after that process "We expect that he will be able to drive at the level of Nico Rosberg".

"We need him and Lewis to motivate each other and get the atmosphere that provoked the performances of Nico and Lewis," said Wolff.

Asked if Hamilton-Bottas could be as good as Hamilton-Rosberg but without the conflict, Wolff answered: "I hope so."

As for the controversy about Bottas' mere one-year contract at Mercedes, Wolff played that down.

"If Valtteri fights for the world championship in 2017, or if he becomes world champion, then he will stay with Mercedes," he is quoted by Bild newspaper.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win a 2017 Photo Calendar!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who would you choose for Rosberg's seat?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls