F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Wolff hits back at Marko over 'style' comment

F1 News

Wolff hits back at Marko over 'style' comment

Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff
Max Verstappen and Toto Wolff

Oct.11 - Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hit back at his Red Bull counterpart Dr Helmut Marko.

At Suzuka, Marko slammed Wolff for lacking "style" by meeting with Jos Verstappen, the father of Red Bull driver Max.

Wolff hit back: "I have had a good relationship with Jos since Max was not even close to formula one."

The Mercedes chief described his meeting with Jos and the Dutchman's management as mere "coffee with friends".

According to Bild newspaper, Wolff also responded to Marko's claim that only Red Bull has the "balls" to give F1 debuts to young drivers, "in contrast to Ferrari and Mercedes".

Wolff hit back: "Quite honestly, here at Mercedes we think with our heads rather than our balls."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

One thought on “Wolff hits back at Marko over 'style' comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
USA '17AvailableBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now