F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Wolff: Hamilton relationship 'better'

F1 News

Wolff: Hamilton relationship 'better'

Happy Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff
Happy Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff

Mar.22 - Toto Wolff says his relationship with Lewis Hamilton is "stronger" ahead of the 2017 season.

There were obvious tensions in the silver camp after the Abu Dhabi finale last November, when Lewis Hamilton ignored team instructions to not hold up eventual champion Nico Rosberg.

"Yes, it was definitely hard," Hamilton is now quoted as saying by the German broadcaster RTL.

"But now I am fitter, I've worked harder than ever before, and I am super-focused," the triple world champion added.

Team boss Wolff agrees that the turmoil of the 2016 championship outcome is now in the past.

"After Abu Dhabi, it was certainly a tough time for him, but like many top athletes he has been able to digest things and prepare well for the new season.

"Our relationship has grown stronger through these incidents," he insisted.

But former F1 team chief Eddie Jordan thinks Hamilton actually lost the 2016 title due to letting his focus and motivation slip in the mid-season period.

"It was unprofessional," Jordan told the Times newspaper.

However, F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda thinks Hamilton is having no such motivation problems.

"I say no," the great Austrian told Auto Bild.

"Lewis will be highly motivated to win his fourth world championship, so he can catch up with Vettel. It is of particular importance to him," Lauda said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Which 2017 F1 car looks the best?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls