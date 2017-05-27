F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Home / F1 News / Wolff: Some F1 tracks like 'carparks'

F1 News

Wolff: Some F1 tracks like 'carparks'

Alonso going into Au Rouge at Spa
Alonso going into Au Rouge at Spa

May 27 - Toto Wolff has admitted he would not necessarily miss some F1 circuits if they fell by the wayside.

The sport's new owners Liberty Media have hinted at adding more races to the F1 calendar, but Mercedes chief Wolff said the main thing is that the most exciting grands prix are protected.

"Some circuits are like airports or supermarket carparks," he is quoted by Italy's Corriere della Sera.

"Fortunately there are Monaco grand prix, Spa, Monza and Suzuka where courage counts and you cannot afford mistakes."

The Italian newspaper said the results of the latest F1 fan survey were revealed at Monaco grand prix, and it showed that Monaco grand prix and Spa were voted the most important tracks.

At the bottom of the list were Bahrain, China and Russia.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Alonso win the Indianapolis 500?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls