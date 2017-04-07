F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Wolff: F1 'open' to rule changes

F1 News

Wolff: F1 'open' to rule changes

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Australian GP 2017. Toto Wolff; Christian Horner

Apr.7 - F1 should be "open" to making tweaks if the on-track spectacle does not live up to the hype in 2017.

That is the view of Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss who acknowledged that while the new cars are spectacularly fast, a lack of overtaking could be an issue.

"First we have to see how the next few races go," he is quoted in Shanghai by the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"But if we have to change things, I think everyone is open to it."

The report said Wolff's view is shared by Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner, but more cautious is Ferrari driver and championship leader Sebastian Vettel.

"I'm maybe very old-school but I think that some things we shouldn't change," said the German.

"The way people look at it now after one race, after a couple of races, they would like to see a change. I think too much change is wrong," Vettel added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Best F1 Photo Contest!

Send your most stunning, beautiful, strange, crazy or happy photo's to: [email protected] and win a 2017 F1 cap of your favourite driver...read more

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will win in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls