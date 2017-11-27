F1-Fansite.com

yas marina startgrid header

Home / F1 News / Wolff: 2018 engine rules 'not barking mad'

F1 News

Wolff: 2018 engine rules 'not barking mad'

Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Malaysian GP 2016. Toto Wolff;
Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Malaysian GP 2016. Toto Wolff;

Nov.27 - Toto Wolff has hit back at criticisms of the changing engine rules for 2018.

In Abu Dhabi, amid the flurry of grid penalties seen late this year, Red Bull's Christian Horner said moving from four engines per driver to three in 2018 is "barking mad".

"If it's barking mad, then he should not have put pressure on the power units becoming cheaper," Mercedes' Wolff hit back in Abu Dhabi.

"The manufacturers were encouraged by everyone to optimise the delivery price for customers, and that's exactly what we did," he added.

"And if I remember correctly, everyone was at the table when that was decided. Yes, it's a huge challenge to achieve this reliability, but that's what we decided to do," said Wolff.

FIA president Jean Todt agreed with Wolff that the 2018 rules are set in stone, arguing that the sport has always been challenging.

"I'm not happy when I hear that a driver receives 150 grid penalties," he said, "but formula one is very demanding and every detail must be in place.

"This limited number of engines is nothing new -- everyone knows the rules," Todt added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now