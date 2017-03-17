F1 News

Winner of 2 Grandstand Sunday F1/GP Tickets 2017!!

Thank you all for signing up on our Free F1 Newsletter.

To celebrate the new 2017 F1 season we started our ticket give away 2 weeks ago. It was a big succes, a lot of F1 Fans from all around the world signed up for our free Newsletter.

The winner of the Free Tickets Give Away is:

Joaquin Brockmann from Valle (Mexico)

Have fun with the Mexican Grand Prix tickets on the 5th of November 2017!

Enjoy the race and we hope to receive some happy pics from you!

Next week the first Formula 1 Racing event will take place. The first race of the 2017 season Australian Grand Prix. The race will start on Sunday March 26th in Melbourne on Albert Park Circuit.

We will start a new Give Away very soon! Keep track on our updates and newsletter so you won't miss out.

The F1-Fansite Team