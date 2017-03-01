F1 News

Win 2 Grandstand Sunday F1/GP Tickets for free!!

Hi F1 Fans,

As you know the 2017 F1 season has started this week with F1 testing on Catalunya Circuit in Spain.

This month the first Formula 1 Racing event will also take place. The first race of the season will be the Australian Grand Prix. The race will start on Sunday March 26th in Melbourne on Albert Park Circuit.

For the complete race schedule you can check our 2017 F1 calendar.

To celebrate the new 2017 F1 season we are doing a give away. The FREE gift we will be giving to a real F1 fan is 2 GRANDSTAND TICKETS for the F1 race in the country you live in!

The only thing you have to do, is to sign up for our Free F1 Newsletter.

We will announce the winner on March 17th around noon on F1-Fansite.com and in our Free F1 Newsletter.

The winner of the free F1 tickets will be drawn out of the people who signed up for our free F1 Newsletter.

Fans who already have signed up earlier for our Newsletter, will also have the opportunity to win the free tickets.